Near record heat on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Near record high temperatures are expected this afternoon. It will be sunny, and it will be breezy. But first...

Drivers should be prepared for the possibility of low visibility in fog this morning. At times, visibility near zero has been reported in the southwestern KCBD viewing area.

Sunshine returns by late morning and heat returns this afternoon. So does the gusty breeze.

Near record heat this afternoon! (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak from the upper 80s in the northwest to the upper 90s in the southeast. In-between, for Lubbock, my forecast high is 92°. The record for the date is 93°, set in 1925.

The wind will become westerly from about 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Somewhat stronger winds are likely over the northern-most KCBD area.

All these elements - the sun, the heat, the wind - along with the continuing drought will push the fire danger into the critical range this afternoon. It shouldn’t need to be said, but outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, and in some areas outright banned, across West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in effect for much of West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

The wildfire danger remains elevated across West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Continue to practice fire prevention in the outdoors. (KCBD First Alert)

In the viewing area the warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, covers the Caprock and state line area along the western edge of the KCBD viewing area. This is generally along and to the west of a line that runs approximately from Silverton in the north to Lamesa in the south.

Cities in the warning area include Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, and Brownfield. This Fire Weather Warning is scheduled to expire at 8 PM CDT.

Clear and breezy tonight, though patchy low clouds are possible around sunrise tomorrow. Thursday morning lows will range from near 50 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to the low 60s in the southeast.

Sunny, breezy, and hot summarizes tomorrow afternoon. Highs generally will be in the 90s, ranging from near 90 degrees in the northwest to the upper 90s in the eastern viewing area. My forecast high for Lubbock is 95°. The record high for the date is 98°.

The wildfire danger remains elevated across West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Continue to practice fire prevention in the outdoors.

A chance of storms, possibly severe, returns to our forecast Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of measurable rain at any given location is low. Storms that do develop, however, may become severe. Watch for updates in the forecast section here on our Weather Page as well as in our KCBD Weather App. It’s available for free in your app store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.