New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A number of petitions are circulating New Deal, discussing a recall election for school district board trustees, claiming the school board has not acted in the district’s best interests.

Citizens gathered at the New Deal Community Center across from the school, near the Methodist church, Tuesday evening. A group of community members gathered signatures for a series of recall election petitions, each targeting a different school board member, a total of six.

KCBD received a copy of a letter to Lubbock County District Judge Curtis Parrish explaining the group’s grievances against the school board. The letter claims these school board members do not hold the district’s best interest at heart.

The letter accuses the school board of “malfeasance and misconduct,” violating their oaths of office and misusing public money.

Specifically, the letter accuses trustees of misappropriating by authorizing pay of more than a million dollars from 2010 through 2022, to a previous superintendent, who they say announced their retirement on December 17, 2010.

For six of nine contracted years, the letter claims this previous superintendent worked half time, or less than half time, at the district.

It is yet uncertain how many residents signed these petitions.

KCBD reached out to Superintendent Matt Reed about this letter and petition. He says it is the first he has heard of it.

Superintendent Reed said the contract mentioned in the letter is under review at the district, and referred us to legal counsel for any further questions.

KCBD has been aware of and investigating these accusations, and our teams are currently working to gather more information.

