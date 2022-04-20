Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A number of petitions are circulating New Deal, discussing a recall election for school district board trustees, claiming the school board has not acted in the district’s best interests.

Citizens gathered at the New Deal Community Center across from the school, near the Methodist church, Tuesday evening. A group of community members gathered signatures for a series of recall election petitions, each targeting a different school board member, a total of six.

KCBD received a copy of a letter to Lubbock County District Judge Curtis Parrish explaining the group’s grievances against the school board. The letter claims these school board members do not hold the district’s best interest at heart.

The letter accuses the school board of “malfeasance and misconduct,” violating their oaths of office and misusing public money.

Specifically, the letter accuses trustees of misappropriating by authorizing pay of more than a million dollars from 2010 through 2022, to a previous superintendent, who they say announced their retirement on December 17, 2010.

For six of nine contracted years, the letter claims this previous superintendent worked half time, or less than half time, at the district.

It is yet uncertain how many residents signed these petitions.

KCBD reached out to Superintendent Matt Reed about this letter and petition. He says it is the first he has heard of it.

Superintendent Reed said the contract mentioned in the letter is under review at the district, and referred us to legal counsel for any further questions.

KCBD has been aware of and investigating these accusations, and our teams are currently working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
An Odessa man died after a crash in Ector County on Friday.
One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash
A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public...
Lubbock Director of Aviation: mask mandate ‘will no longer be enforced’
Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may impact parts of the KCBD viewing area today. Some...
Storm Outlook, early afternoon update

Latest News

The deadline to file you a protest for your property tax appraisal is in less than two weeks....
Property tax consultant advises gathering evidence, forgoing emotion when protesting appraisal
Jacob Pereida and Alize Nichols
Man convicted in 2015 gun store armed robbery charged in another armed robbery
Lubbock Citibus no longer requiring masks
Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may impact parts of the KCBD viewing area today. Some...
Storm Outlook, early afternoon update