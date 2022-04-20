Preview of Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Bruckener’s Towering 8th’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

The Lubbock Symphony to Test Industry Changing Software for the First Time in the U.S.

Join us for Masterworks Five, where we will be testing out new video recording software from ONSTAGE.ai

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host its 2022 “Bruckner’s Towering 8th” concert on Saturday, April 23, at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, starting at 7:30 p.m. In addition to our usual concert, the Lubbock Symphony will be partnering with artificial intelligence company, ONSTAGE.ai, to record the night’s concert completely using artificial intelligence.

ONSTAGE.ai, founded in 2017, is a global solution of Polish origin focused on bringing the music viewing experience into the 21st century by being on the cutting edge of developing technology. Recently the company has shifted focus to working on a video streaming service entirely run by artificial intelligence. Using only the score of the concert, four digital cameras, and the ONSTAGE.ai software, the entire concert can be recorded with the simple push of a button. This simplifies the video streaming/recording process by replacing the traditional video production team with a fully automated, unlimited, and on-demand software solution while maintaining the highest industry standard.

“It is our mission to bring the classical music world into the digital future, starting with enabling the fast, easy, and automatic video recording of every live performance.”- Jakub Fiebig, Co-Founder and CEO of ONSTAGE.ai. The Lubbock Symphony will be the first symphony in the United States to test out this industry-changing technology on April 23, 2022, at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Art and Sciences. “We are excited to be working with ONSTAGE.ai and to be the first American symphony to test out this amazing technology. It is thrilling to be at the forefront of such innovative and efficient technology.” Galen Wixson, President, and CEO of the Lubbock Symphony.

After the “Bruckner’s Towering 8th” concert, the Lubbock Symphony will have been one of a handful of symphonies worldwide to test out the ONSTAGE.ai software during a full symphonic concert. The technology has already been tested out in Europe in partnership with one of the most prestigious classical music festivals in the world – the Lucerne Festival.

“Bruckner’s Towering 8th” is Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets are on sale at lubbocksymphony.org or by calling (806)762-1688. Join us for a night of memorable music and witness the innovative technology from ONSTAGE.ai.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional, talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area>

