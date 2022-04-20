Property tax consultant advises gathering evidence, forgoing emotion when protesting appraisal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the deadline to file your property tax appraisal protest approaching, one tax consultant is giving you advice to help you win.

You have until the end of April to file a protest for your property tax appraisal. The average value for a Lubbock County home is up 16 percent from last year, the largest jump appraisers have seen in decades.

Property tax consultant Gary Adrian says half of the homeowners in the county don’t know they can protest their appraisal and those that do file one don’t know what it takes to follow it up. He expects more than one person to be escorted out of the Lubbock Central Appraisal District this year.

“I mean I’ve seen people come in there a little bit upset, this year they’re mad. When you stick your finger in somebody’s pocket that deep to grab a little bit more money, and like I said it’s what the market says, but people tend to be real close to their cash. It’s personal,” Adrian said.

Adrian says more people are reaching out to his company, Ace of Texas, for help to protest their appraisal.

“We’ll have, unless something really radical happens and drastic, we’ll have probably 11,000 clients that we’ll represent,” Adrian said.

He’s even seen some appraisals up 40 to 50 percent over last year. He says we’re in an extremely overheated market, with high demand, low interest rates and more and more people moving to the Hub City.

“Talk to the realtors, everybody knows somebody that put their house on the market and it sold before dark and they had multiple offers on it and got more than they were actually asking for it. That’s the reality of today’s market,” Adrian said.

Adrian worked at the Lubbock Central Appraisal District for 10 years before becoming a property tax consultant. He says to be sure you’re filing for the correct reasons - most of the time that’s because the market value is too high or your value isn’t equal compared to your neighbors. Many times you can protest your appraisal over the phone or by email but it can go to a hearing with an Appraisal Review Board. He says as soon as you get the letter telling you when that hearing will be, you need to email LCAD - info@LubbockCAD.org - and ask for all the data and evidence that will be presented at your hearing and then study it. He advises you to look at the sales they will use to justify values and compare your home to other homes in your neighborhood.

“Be concise with it, do your research. Make sure you know what you’re talking about. Sitting down across from a panel of ARB saying my value is too high, it just went up to much, with no evidence is probably not going to get you anywhere. So, be prepared, that’s the main thing that I can encourage folks to do. Know your case, know your neighborhood, you know your house. Do the best job that you can with it,” Adrian said.

Adrian says LCAD doesn’t benefit from higher appraisals, but the city, county and school districts do. He says even if you’re close to your cash, getting emotional won’t do you any good. He says to check your attitude at the LCAD door.

“They do the best they can with what they’ve got in front of them. It does them no good to overvalue any properties. They don’t get paid anymore when they raise values. They don’t get paid for turning you out with the same number you came in with, doesn’t have anything to do with it. They’re just there to try to hold values that need to be held and if they need to be adjusted then that’s what they’ll do.”

Another reminder, Adrian says the homestead exemption isn’t automatically applied. With the homestead exemption, the taxes for your main residence can only increase 10 percent over last year’s value. He says be sure to apply for that on LCAD’s website.

Adrian says the market is what’s really driving these appraisals - and the worst news is that he believes this will happen again next year.

