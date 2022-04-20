Red Raiders lose 5th in a row

Local Listings
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Mexico scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 9th to beat #9 Texas Tech 11-10 Tuesday evening to extend the Red Raiders losing streak to five games.

Tech jumped out to an early 6-0 lead as Hudson White hit a two-run homer.

Jace Jung’s home run made it 9-3 Tech in the 6th, but the Lobos kept battling and walked it off in the 9th.

Tech returns home to host West Virginia this weekend.

