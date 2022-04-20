Local Listings
Tied record heat for Wednesday, rain chances return with the weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat on the South Plains today with several communities, including Lubbock soaring into the low 90s this afternoon. Lubbock tied the record of 93 degrees which occurred in 1925.

More heat tomorrow with temps again expected to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s.

However, unlike today, the moisture will linger across the eastern counties and storms could develop across the eastern South Plains late Thursday into early Friday.

Storm chances may return on Friday for portions of west Texas and some could be severe.

Isolated storms may develop through the day and some could produce some 1 inch size hail and winds of 60 mph in the afternoon and evening.

With the return of the clouds and moisture temperatures will be lower for all of the viewing area, remaining in the 80s instead of 90s on Friday.

Temps for the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s with slight rain chances.

