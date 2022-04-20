Two Docs to host 3rd annual Camp Bark & Brew
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Two Docs Brewing Co. is excited to continue partnership with Live Oak Animal Hospital and the 38 Lions Clubs of this district. We are proud to host the 3rd Annual Lions Camp Bark & Brew. This fun, dog-friendly, family-friendly event will raise awareness and funds for Texas Lions Camp, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and World Services for the Blind.
