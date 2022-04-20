Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Two Docs to host 3rd annual Camp Bark & Brew

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Two Docs Brewing Co. is excited to continue partnership with Live Oak Animal Hospital and the 38 Lions Clubs of this district. We are proud to host the 3rd Annual Lions Camp Bark & Brew. This fun, dog-friendly, family-friendly event will raise awareness and funds for Texas Lions Camp, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and World Services for the Blind.

Two Docs to host 3rd annual Camp Bark & Brew event Sunday, April 24.
Two Docs to host 3rd annual Camp Bark & Brew event Sunday, April 24.(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
A group of community members gathered signatures for a series of recall election petitions.
New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may impact parts of the KCBD viewing area today. Some...
Storm Outlook, early afternoon update

Latest News

A preview of Lubbock Symphony Orchestra's 'Bruckerner's Towering 8th' on Saturday, April 23.
Preview of Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Bruckener’s Towering 8th’
Wayland Baptist University
WBU to host 16th annual Lubbock Lights Scholarship Gala May 10
Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23
Inaugural Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23
Texas Wines, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23
Noon Notebook: Texas Win, Hops & Shops Festival