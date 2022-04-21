1 in custody after SWAT callout near 48th & Akron

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a SWAT callout on Wednesday evening.

A shots fired call led officers to a home near 48th & Akron. SWAT was called to assist.

Officers cleared the home and one person was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

Officers are still controlling traffic in the area into Wednesday night.

Police have not provided any names or details about charges as of 10 p.m. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

