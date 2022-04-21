Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds

More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or...
More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone, and people of color are more likely to live in counties with unhealthy air, a report said.(Source: CBC/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More Americans are being exposed to unhealthy air, a new report reveals.

According to the American Lung Association’s air quality report, released Thursday, nearly 9 million more people were impacted by potentially deadly particle pollution, and there have been more days with very unhealthy or hazardous air quality than has ever been measured in the 23-year history of the report.

More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone, and people of color are more likely to live in counties with unhealthy air, the report said.

The group said that long-term improvement in the nation’s air quality through decades of work to reduce emissions has been offset by the effects of hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change. Western wildfires also led to a sharp rise in particle pollution in several states.

People can look up their county’s air quality in the report.

The American Lung Association’s “report card” tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of short-term spikes in particle pollution (also known as soot), annual particle pollution and ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog) over a three-year period. The report this year covers 2018-2020.

The coronavirus shutdowns in early 2020 offered no obvious improvement to air quality, the report also said.

The American Lung Association said it is urging the Biden administration to strengthen limits on short-term and year-round particulate matter air pollution that threatens Americans’ health.

Particle pollution and ozone impact health at every stage of life, “increasing the risk of premature birth, causing or worsening lung and heart disease, and shortening lives,” the American Lung Association said.

A separate study said unhealthy air increases the chances of catching COVID-19.

This new study found that a particular individual’s exposure to it, even in the short term, increases risk.

Scientists looked at hundreds of individual COVID-19 cases in Stockholm, Sweden and studied pollution levels around their homes at the time they became sick.

The study concluded the type of pollution associated with dust on roads, farms, and construction sites increases the risk by 6.9%.

Pollution from cars and trucks increases it by 6.8%, and pollution from paper, pulp and sawmills increases it by 5.9%.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, didn’t look at the risks in children or older adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

New Deal ISD responded to community petitions accusing school board members of "not holding the...
New Deal ISD responds to allegations, recall threat
Daniel Decker, 39, is charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
Hobbs teacher arrested, charged with sexual misconduct
Aldan Sarabia, 19
SWAT called to Central Lubbock home after teen seriously injured in shooting, 1 arrested
16 Arrested in Garza County, DPS seizes 46,266 grams of Codeine concealed in wine boxes, juice...
16 Arrested in Garza County, DPS seizes 46,266 grams of Codeine concealed in wine boxes, juice bottles
Lubbock police are diverting traffic to the center lane of 34th Street headed eastbound after a...
3 injured in Thursday night wreck at 34th & Canton

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
Texas Tech to hold official ribbon cutting for its new School of Veterinary Medicine.
WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech ribbon cutting for School of Veterinary Medicine
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say