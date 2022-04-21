Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate

A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a parent was killed in a vehicular homicide.(wcax)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require a person to pay child support if they kill a parent and are convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication.

Tennessee lawmakers unanimously passed House Bill 1834 on Wednesday. The bill was also amended to include the names of fallen police officer Nicholas Galinger’s children.

Galinger was a Chattanooga police officer when he was struck and killed in February 2019 by a woman, Janet Hinds, who was driving while intoxicated, officials said.

The 38-year-old rookie officer was inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it that evening when Hinds hit him with her car and fled, according to the Associated Press.

Hinds was found guilty earlier this year in the fatal hit-and-run and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to the house bill summary, if a defendant is convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide and the victim of the offense was the parent of a minor child, then the sentencing court must order the defendant to pay restitution in the form of child maintenance to each of the victim’s children until each child reaches 18 years of age and has graduated from high school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of community members gathered signatures for a series of recall election petitions.
New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds
A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, officer and trooper injured
Lawsuit filed for wrongful death in fatal 2020 Lubbock officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Source: KJTV Video
1 in custody after SWAT callout
FOX34 Weather at 9 for Wednesday, Apr. 20
FOX34 Weather at 9 for Wednesday, Apr. 20
It disappeared for a while during COVID, but Administrative Professionals Day is back at Texas...
Help support CMN on Administrative Professionals Day
Lubbock Cooper High School places 970 painted rocks on campus to signify victims of child abuse...
Lubbock police tout life sentences for ‘worst people on Earth’ amid Child Abuse Awareness campaigns