Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 person arrested in SWAT standoff

Florida lawmakers target Disney World

  • The Florida state House is expected to pass a bill that would end Disney World’s operational autonomy around its them parks
  • The move comes after Disney’s CEO criticized Florida lawmakers for prohibiting schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity
  • Details here: Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

Battle in Eastern Ukraine

