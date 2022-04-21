Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 person arrested in SWAT standoff
- Lubbock police mad an arrest after a SWAT standoff Wednesday night near 48th and Akron
- Officers responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots
- Read more here: 1 in custody after SWAT callout near 48th & Akron
Florida lawmakers target Disney World
- The Florida state House is expected to pass a bill that would end Disney World’s operational autonomy around its them parks
- The move comes after Disney’s CEO criticized Florida lawmakers for prohibiting schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity
- Details here: Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Battle in Eastern Ukraine
- The U.S. is expanding sanctions against Russia and companies
- President Biden is expected to announce more military aid for Ukraine
- Follow the latest developments here: Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.