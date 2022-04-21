Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 person arrested in SWAT standoff

Lubbock police mad an arrest after a SWAT standoff Wednesday night near 48th and Akron

Officers responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots

Read more here: 1 in custody after SWAT callout near 48th & Akron

Florida lawmakers target Disney World

The Florida state House is expected to pass a bill that would end Disney World’s operational autonomy around its them parks

The move comes after Disney’s CEO criticized Florida lawmakers for prohibiting schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity

Details here: Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

Battle in Eastern Ukraine

The U.S. is expanding sanctions against Russia and companies

President Biden is expected to announce more military aid for Ukraine

Follow the latest developments here: Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

