Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Help support CMN on Administrative Professionals Day

By Karin McCay
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It disappeared for a while during COVID, but Administrative Professionals Day is back at Texas Roadhouse on April 27.

That’s an important fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network and a great opportunity for you to honor the people in your office who keep your office running.

The event will be at Texas Roadhouse at 4810 S. Loop 289 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. Choose steak or chicken at a cost of $25 a plate.

Thanks to the Roadhouse, all the money from that lunch will go to buy equipment and special services for the kids at UMC Children’s Hospital.

Make your reservation soon by calling 9-6-775-8250 or go to umcfoundation@umchealthsystem.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of community members gathered signatures for a series of recall election petitions.
New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds
A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, officer and trooper injured
Lawsuit filed for wrongful death in fatal 2020 Lubbock officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Lubbock Cooper High School places 970 painted rocks on campus to signify victims of child abuse...
Lubbock police tout life sentences for ‘worst people on Earth’ amid Child Abuse Awareness campaigns
Source: KCBD Video
Help CMN on Administrative Professionals Day at Texas Roadhouse
Source: KCBD Video
LPD touts life sentences for 6 convicted child abusers
Source: KCBD Video
LPD received more than 1000 child abuse cases last year