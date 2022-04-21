Help support CMN on Administrative Professionals Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It disappeared for a while during COVID, but Administrative Professionals Day is back at Texas Roadhouse on April 27.

That’s an important fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network and a great opportunity for you to honor the people in your office who keep your office running.

The event will be at Texas Roadhouse at 4810 S. Loop 289 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. Choose steak or chicken at a cost of $25 a plate.

Thanks to the Roadhouse, all the money from that lunch will go to buy equipment and special services for the kids at UMC Children’s Hospital.

Make your reservation soon by calling 9-6-775-8250 or go to umcfoundation@umchealthsystem.com.

