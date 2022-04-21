Local Listings
Hobbs teacher arrested, charged with sexual misconduct

Daniel Decker, 39, is charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
Daniel Decker, 39, is charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.(Lea County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Hobbs teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor after two female students came forward with the allegations earlier this month.

Daniel Decker, 39, a teacher and coach at Highland Middle School, is accused of inappropriate behavior towards five students. School staff was made aware of the allegations and contacted the Hobbs Police Department. Decker was then contacted and agreed to a voluntary interview with investigators.

He was arrested on April 20 and is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center pending arraignment.

