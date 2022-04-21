KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Morgan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Morgan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull mix.

Staffs says she is the sweetest girl with a lot of energy and would make a fun companion. Morgan gets along well with other dogs, She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

