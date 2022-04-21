KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Morgan

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Morgan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull mix.

Staffs says she is the sweetest girl with a lot of energy and would make a fun companion. Morgan gets along well with other dogs, She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marvin

