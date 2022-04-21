Team Matadors tops Team Red Raiders in Texas Tech Football Spring Game

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Rayshad Williams picked off the second pass of the Texas Tech Spring Game and raced 38 yards into the end zone, spring boarding Team Matadors to a 24-6 victory over Team Red Raiders Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Defense highlighted the Spring Game as both teams combined for three takeaways, reaching new head coach Joey McGuire’s “take three” mantra before the clock even hit halftime. Besides Williams, Derrick Lewis II got his hands on a key red zone interception just before halftime, while Tyler Owens fell on a loose fumble earlier in the second quarter.

“If you are plus-three (in turnovers) in a game, you are going to win 93 percent of those games, so to get to ‘take three,’ you have to take three,” McGuire said following the game. “We talk about it every day, and it’s No. 3 on the Plan to Win. I thought the guys did a phenomenal job attacking the ball.”

McGuire and his staff divided the roster into two separate teams for the Spring Game – the Matadors and the traditional Red Raiders. The Red Raiders, on the home sideline, featured the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense, while the Matadors was the complete opposite with the top defense and the No. 2 offense.

The quarterbacks rotated between the two teams with Tyler Shough combining to complete 22-of-32 passes for 164 yards, while

Behren Morton was 8-of-13 overall for 95 yards and Donovan Smith was 3-of-7 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Morton found the end zone, himself, on the ground via a three-yard scamper in the first half for the Matadors.

Smith, meanwhile, found Nehemiah Martinez on a 37-yard touchdown strike midway through the third quarter that increased the Matadors’ lead. Martinez, who had four catches for 59 yards overall, broke free of a pair of tackles near the 20 before scampering in for one of two offensive touchdowns on the day.

Blake Bedwell paced the Red Raiders on the ground, carrying 14 times for 97 yards between the two teams. Tahj Brooks also carried 10 times for 41 yards for an offense that set up three field goals for the likes of Trey Wolff, Gino Garcia and Landon Reeves. Wolff hit from 56 yards late in what would have been a career long attempt.

The Spring Game closes the first spring practice under McGuire, who will make his debut leading the Red Raiders Sept. 3 when Texas Tech hosts Murray State back at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“When I saw our guys in game uniforms, I’m not going to lie my adrenaline got pumping and my heart got pumping even more because it means we are that much closer to playing real games,” said McGuire.

