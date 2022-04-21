Sun, heat, wind, and storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late today in the KCBD viewing area. Scattered severe storms are possible late tomorrow. Before the storms, sun, heat, wind, and a very high grassland fire danger headlines today’s weather.

The high temperature at Lubbock yesterday was 94°. It surpassed the April 20 record of 93° recorded in 1925.

Highs today again will be near record levels. My forecast high for Lubbock is 96°. The April 21 record high is 98°, set on this date in 1965 and tied on this date in 1989.

This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and hot. Lubbock's April 21 record high is 98°. (KCBD First Alert)

Across the viewing area temperatures will peak from near 90 degrees in the northwest to the upper 90s in the east.

This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and hot. As noted yesterday, these elements - the sun, the heat, the wind - along with the continuing drought will push the fire danger into the critical danger range this afternoon. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, and in some areas outright banned, across West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Other than winds associated with thunderstorms, expect a southwesterly breeze from about 15 to 25 mph. Gusts in a 30 to 40 mph range are possible.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop toward evening, mainly over the eastern viewing area. Few and far between, the showers are much more likely to miss you than hit you. (KCBD First Alert)

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop toward evening. Few and far between, the showers are much more likely to miss you than hit you. Wind gusts around 50 mph are possible near any showers/storms.

The storm, and rain, chance will move east of the KCBD viewing area by late evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and windy. Lows again will be in the 50s and 60s. Mild for the time of year.

The amount of moisture in the air, the relative humidity, will increase overnight. Fuel for potential storms and rain tomorrow.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and spotty light rain showers may dot the area in the morning. Though not as hot as today, tomorrow will be windy and the fire danger will remain elevated (another NO BURN DAY).

Widely scattered, that is hit and miss, storms are likely in our area Friday afternoon and evening. Storms that do develop may become severe. (KCBD First Alert)

Widely scattered, that is hit and miss, storms are likely in our area Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of measurable rain at any given location is low. Storms that do develop, however, may become severe.

Friday’s storms may produce damaging wind gusts near 70 mph and damaging large hail up to about 2 inches in diameter. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Please remain weather aware the next two days. Watch for updates during all our newscasts (on KCBD Channel 11 and Fox34), in the forecast section here on our Weather Page, and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s available for free in your app store.

If a storm passes overhead, you may receive heavy rain. Outside of that, the chance of measurable rainfall is low and amounts generally will be light.

Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may impact parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon and evening. (KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.