Unpack Ministries to host open house Monday, April 25

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Unpack Ministries is having an open house Monday, April 25th, 2022. We have been loving and helping single moms in The Lubbock Community since 2014, and received our 501c3 tax exempt status in 2016. We have grown a lot over the years, but like everyone Covid slowed us down. We finally feel as if we can breathe again and cast vision for our part in advancing the future of 50,000+ single moms in the Lubbock area. We’d love to have the community come out, meet us, and allow us a chance to show people what we do and share more about who we are.

Unpack Incorporated exists to help single women/moms Unpack the pain of their pasts and Unpack their things to make a home. We do this by hosting weekly meetings, mentoring, providing counseling along with other resources to assist our women, as well as helping the ladies in our Unpack Community with cleaning & hygiene supplies. We happily house at Lubbock Impact however, we are a totally different self-supported entity.

The event will be:

Monday, April 25th

4:00-7:00

2707 34th (Inside the Lubbock Impact Building)

