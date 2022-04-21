Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

White House’s ghost gun crackdown receives mixed reviews on Capitol Hill

The White House is hoping to curb gun violence as President Biden announced an executive measure last week targeting so-called ghost guns, homemade weapons that are difficult to track.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Following a series of mass shootings in South Carolina and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last weekend, gun control is back in the national spotlight. The White House is hoping to curb gun violence as President Biden announced an executive measure last week targeting so-called ghost guns, homemade weapons that are difficult to track. Gun control advocates like Christian Heyne, from the Brady Campaign, are praising the move.

“We have seen a significant increase of these weapons in major cities across the country,” said Heyne.

Guns are required to have serial numbers, but the individual parts used to make ghost guns are not. Americans can assemble what amounts to a gun without a trace. That is about to change with the new rule, which calls for serial numbers on the parts in ghost gun kits.

“There is a lot more that we recognize that needs to be done and we’re excited to get to work there too,” said Heyne.

In 2017, Rep. Dina Titus’ (D-Nev.) district saw the deadliest individual mass shooting in history when a gunman left 61 dead in Las Vegas. She wants Congress to go further in controlling guns.

“We can’t get it out of the Congress, especially out of the Senate with the Republicans, and so the president has to do it through some sort of administrative procedure,” said Titus.

Titus’ Republican colleagues are reluctant to pass new gun control laws. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) said he wants to protect the Second Amendment, and enforce laws already on the books.

“It’s not going to affect the crime rate by going after ghost guns. All it’s going to do is try to make legal gun owners illegal,” said Simpson.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said the focus in the gun control conversation should be centered on criminals.

“I will fight for the Second Amendment and the right of people to own and bear arms,” said Biggs.

With a thin majority in the House and a 50-50 Senate split, it is an uphill battle for Democrats to pass significant gun control legislation. Those efforts will become even more difficult if Republicans take majority control in the November midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Deal ISD responded to community petitions accusing school board members of "not holding the...
New Deal ISD responds to allegations, recall threat
Daniel Decker, 39, is charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
Hobbs teacher arrested, charged with sexual misconduct
Aldan Sarabia, 19
SWAT called to Central Lubbock home after teen seriously injured in shooting, 1 arrested
16 Arrested in Garza County, DPS seizes 46,266 grams of Codeine concealed in wine boxes, juice...
16 Arrested in Garza County, DPS seizes 46,266 grams of Codeine concealed in wine boxes, juice bottles
Lubbock police are diverting traffic to the center lane of 34th Street headed eastbound after a...
3 injured in Thursday night wreck at 34th & Canton

Latest News

2022 elections
What you need to know for May 7, 2022 Municipal Election
People wait outside the Bexar County Elections Department in San Antonio to drop off their...
More than 12% of mail-in ballots were rejected in Texas under new GOP voting rules, final tally shows
Mayor Dan Pope was emotional at times as he spoke to the crowd during his final State of the...
Mayor Pope acknowledges National Social Work month
David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are in a Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 84
Glasheen, Tepper begin Republican primary runoff race for State Representative District 84
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary