2 injured in collision with semi near Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews were on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi on FM 400, near Buffalo Springs Lake.

The call came in just before noon Friday. DPS reports a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling southbound on FM 400 and attempted to turn left into a private driveway. A vehicle behind the semi started to pass on the left as the truck was turning when they collided.

The driver and the passenger of the car were taken to UMC for minor injuries.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and both Slaton and Buffalo fire departments assisted.

