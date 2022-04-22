FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled as storms move out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch originally issued through 10 p.m. for Lubbock and the South Plains has been canceled as of 8:15 p.m. as storms move out of our area.

At this point, the concern for severe weather is farther north, across the Texas Panhandle. Some large hail was reported this evening near Nazareth and Happy. That storm has since moved farther northeast. There have been other scattered severe storms north of our area, across the Panahndle.

Around Lubbock and the South Plains, the strong south wind has led to reduced visibility from dust. The wind won’t let up much into late tonight.

7:08 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for E Castro and much of Swisher county, as well as a small sliver of Lamb and Hale counties. The storm is likely producing at least 1.5″ hail, with its core NE of Hart, moving NE around 55mph. The warning goes until 7:30 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lubbock and much of the South Plains up to the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. The watch goes until 10 p.m. Friday.

Severe thunderstorm watch April 22, 2022. (NWS)

While we do not expect storms to be widespread, any that develop will bring the risk of large hail and damaging wind. There is a lower risk for a tornado with more intense storms.

Storms are expected to develop somewhere west or northwest of Lubbock, then quickly move to the northeast late this afternoon into this evening.

Keep in mind the watch means there is the potential for severe weather. Warnings are issued when severe weather is happening.

Looking ahead

On Saturday a gusty SW wind will dry things out, high temp in the lower 80s. Sunday will be a little bit cooler, upper 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night into Monday as a front moves across the area.

It’ll be cooler to begin next week, then will turn much hotter second half of next week.

