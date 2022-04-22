Local Listings
Open Door announces 2nd annual Run to End Homelessness

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lace up your sneakers, gather your friends, and join Open Door this Saturday April 23rd for the 2nd Annual Run to End Homelessness to raise awareness and funds for people experiencing poverty, homelessness, and sex trafficking in Lubbock.

This year the community event will be held at Mae Simmons Park followed by a post-event meal, live music, and prizes. Participants can run, walk, ride, or roll their way around the park to help Open Door end chronic homelessness on the South Plains.

There is also a virtual option for participants who prefer to move to end homelessness on their own time. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/ODRun2022

WHAT: Open Door’s Run to End Homelessness

WHEN: April 23rdat 9:30am for community event or virtually during the month of April

WHERE: Mae Simmons Park, 2004 Oak Avenue

For more information: (806) 687-6876

