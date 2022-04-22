Texas Girls & Boys Ranch Receives Gift from Parkhill for Entrance Beautification Project

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Girls & Boys Ranch was recently awarded $32,000 in community impact funds for the ranch’s Entrance Beautification project. Texas Girls & Boys Ranch underwent a name change in the fall of 2021 and this project is part of the many tasks the ranch has committed to enhancing the experience of incoming and current residents.

“The actual drive to the ranch for a child who has been removed from their environment can be scary for many reasons, this project allows us the opportunity to provide a welcoming environment for the children, staff, and visitors. Sometimes, first impressions are everything, so we want the entrance to represent the care, love, and support each child will receive when they come to the ranch. We are grateful for the kindness we are receiving from Parkhill to help this project along.” John Sigle - President of Texas Girls & Boys Ranch.

The Buiding Community Investment is grounded in a commitment by Parkhill to return one percent of its revenue to the communities it serves. Parkhill illustrates the idea of building community through grants, employee matching gifts, and pro-bono services.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, Parkhill has donated more than $2,500,000 to fund more than 170 projects for community organizations in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Parkhill employees also volunteered more than 10,000 hours at local soup kitchens, canned food drives, and fundraisers to directly build community with the people in the organizations they help.

The Entrance Beautification Project will be accompanied by an ongoing capital campaign to raise money for the construction costs of this and several other much-needed projects. The $32,000 gift will set the foundation and planning for this project that will be executed throughout 2022.

ABOUT TEXAS GIRLS & BOYS RANCH

The Texas Boys Ranch has accepted the proud new name of Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. Our new name will carry the same rich history of the former Texas Boys Ranch while incorporating the hopeful vision that the Ranch relentlessly pursues, healing the hearts of boys and girls. Girls entered the program 12 years ago and we are humbly grateful the name now reflects girls and boys. The name change will act as a strong foundation for the many services Texas Girls & Boys Ranch has to offer, from a safe haven in our shelter and campus cottage homes to counseling services that provide christ-centered healing, and fostering and adoption programs to empower children through giving hope. For more information about Texas Girls & Boys Ranch, please visit TXGBR.org.

