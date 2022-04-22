Texas Tech Pom Squad takes home gold at world championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University Pom Squad is now the world champion.

Tech was chosen to represent the United States as the national jazz team at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Worlds Competition.

The competition took place in Orlando, FL with teams from over 50 countries across the world coming to compete.

World Champs! 🔴🌎⚫️



Congrats @ttupom on winning gold and representing the US National Jazz team at the ICU World Competition! pic.twitter.com/SAdQDwnFea — Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) April 22, 2022

