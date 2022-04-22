Local Listings
Texas Tech Pom Squad takes home gold at world championship

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University Pom Squad is now the world champion.

Tech was chosen to represent the United States as the national jazz team at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Worlds Competition.

The competition took place in Orlando, FL with teams from over 50 countries across the world coming to compete.

