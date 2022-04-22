WATCH: Texas Tech ribbon cutting for School of Veterinary Medicine
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today Texas Tech will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for its new School of Veterinary Medicine.
The ceremony will commemorate the completion of the $90 million facility, which has been hosting classes since August.
Gov. Abbott will take part in the historic ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m. at the Amarillo campus.
KCBD will livestream the event on our website and Facebook page.
