WATCH: Texas Tech ribbon cutting for School of Veterinary Medicine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today Texas Tech will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for its new School of Veterinary Medicine.

The ceremony will commemorate the completion of the $90 million facility, which has been hosting classes since August.

Gov. Abbott will take part in the historic ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m. at the Amarillo campus.

KCBD will livestream the event on our website and Facebook page.

