Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday!
SOFTBALL
Frenship 3 Midland 2 (9 innings)
Lubbock Cooper 9 Coronado 6
Levelland 14 Estacado 2
Idalou 18 Tulia 1
Abernathy 5 Shallowater 3
BASEBALL
Frenship 10 Odessa 0
Coronado 5 Abilene Cooper 2
Lubbock Cooper 15 Monterey 1
Abilene Wylie 10 Lubbock High 0
Ralls 7 Floydada 4
Sundown 19 Morton 2
Big Spring 6 Snyder 2
Sweetwater 13 Estacado 6
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.