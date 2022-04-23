Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 22

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday!

SOFTBALL

Frenship 3 Midland 2 (9 innings)

Lubbock Cooper 9 Coronado 6

Levelland 14 Estacado 2

Idalou 18 Tulia 1

Abernathy 5 Shallowater 3

BASEBALL

Frenship 10 Odessa 0

Coronado 5 Abilene Cooper 2

Lubbock Cooper 15 Monterey 1

Abilene Wylie 10 Lubbock High 0

Ralls 7 Floydada 4

Sundown 19 Morton 2

Big Spring 6 Snyder 2

Sweetwater 13 Estacado 6

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Woman from Post killed, child injured in Friday morning collision at US 84 & FM 211
LPD's Metro Unit responded to a shooting overnight Saturday at 74th St near Avenue S.
One dead in overnight shooting in South Lubbock
State Senator Charles Perry spoke with our Kase Wilbanks on Friday.
Texas State Constitution amendment proposals impacting property tax on May 7 ballot
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Rayshad Williams picked off the second pass of the Texas Tech Spring Game and raced 38 yards...
Team Matadors tops Team Red Raiders in Texas Tech Football Spring Game

Latest News

LUBBOCK, Texas – Behind two complete games from Texas Tech starting pitchers Andrew Morris and...
Birdsell, Morris lead No. 9 Tech to DH sweep over WVU
Rayshad Williams picked off the second pass of the Texas Tech Spring Game and raced 38 yards...
Team Matadors tops Team Red Raiders in Texas Tech Football Spring Game
Source: KCBD Video
Tech fans gather for annual Spring Game
Source: KCBD Video
First Spring Game with Coach Joey McGuire