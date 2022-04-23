Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday!

SOFTBALL

Frenship 3 Midland 2 (9 innings)

Lubbock Cooper 9 Coronado 6

Levelland 14 Estacado 2

Idalou 18 Tulia 1

Abernathy 5 Shallowater 3

BASEBALL

Frenship 10 Odessa 0

Coronado 5 Abilene Cooper 2

Lubbock Cooper 15 Monterey 1

Abilene Wylie 10 Lubbock High 0

Ralls 7 Floydada 4

Sundown 19 Morton 2

Big Spring 6 Snyder 2

Sweetwater 13 Estacado 6

