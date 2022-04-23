Local Listings
One dead in overnight shooting in South Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has arrested one person after a shooting in South Lubbock left one person dead.

LPD was called to the 1900 block of 74th St. just after 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. 49-year-old Tim Lara was found on the scene with gunshot wounds and was given first aid by first responders and transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Lara and 24-year-old Fabian Canales were allegedly in a domestic dispute, according to LPD. The relationship between Lara and Canales is unknown at this time.

According to LPD, Canales fled the scene but was located and arrested shortly after. Canales was charged with murder, with his bond set at $350,000. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

