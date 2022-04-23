Some showers, storms Sunday but most will stay dry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moderate risk for severe storms is possible for the southeastern portion of the KCBD viewing area Sunday.

Stormcast Sunday (KCBD)

Quiet and cool overnight tonight with winds calming down around sunset. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s with clearing skies. A light breeze from the northwest around 5-10 mph.

Cooler for Sunday with more sunshine than today. High temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s, a high of 77 in Lubbock. Breezy winds from the northeast throughout the day around 15-20 mph, some gusts could be a bit higher. Most of the area will remain dry but a line of light showers will develop mainly over the southeastern portion of the viewing area. The rain chance is not zero in Lubbock, but it is very unlikely. There is a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorms in the darker green shade as shown above.

High temps (KCBD)

Sunday forecast (KCBD)

Rain showers will possibly linger overnight, clearing out by Monday afternoon. Any storms that linger into Monday are not likely to be on the severe scale, just some light rain. We have a little bit better of a chance to see a shower in Lubbock, but again most of us will stay dry. Winds will be breezy Monday from the northeast around 15 mph. Northerly winds mixed with a bit of cloud cover will keep highs on Monday mainly in the 60s.

Drying out and warming back up for the rest of the workweek. Highs will climb back into the 90s by Thursday. Our only chance for any additional rainfall looks to be Wednesday, but for now it is a slim chance.

