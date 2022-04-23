Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Windy again today with a return of the dry air

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the South Plains today with strong winds, dry conditions in the forecast.

Red Flag Warning Saturday
Red Flag Warning Saturday(KCBD)

A cold front has pushed through this morning bringing with it dryer air to the area. A bit cooler as well, highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Winds will be breezy to windy from the west between 15-30 mph, some gusts upwards of 35 mph possible. Not quite as windy as yesterday but expect to continue to see areas of blowing dust. And of course no burning throughout the day today.

Saturday planner
Saturday planner(KCBD)

Staying dry across the South Plains today but a slim chance for light showers return tomorrow afternoon. This will be for the far southeastern portion of the KCBD viewing area with rain remaining off of the Caprock. A marginal risk for a severe storm or two for that area as well. A repeat of those rain chances overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Unfortunately Lubbock will miss out on this rain, yet again.

Cooler temperatures with a lighter breeze Sunday. A high of 77 degrees will finally put us close to our average temp for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine Sunday but winds may be a bit of a nuisance again.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Woman from Post killed, child injured in Friday morning collision at US 84 & FM 211
LPD's Metro Unit responded to a shooting overnight Saturday at 74th St near Avenue S.
One dead in overnight shooting in South Lubbock
State Senator Charles Perry spoke with our Kase Wilbanks on Friday.
Texas State Constitution amendment proposals impacting property tax on May 7 ballot
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Rayshad Williams picked off the second pass of the Texas Tech Spring Game and raced 38 yards...
Team Matadors tops Team Red Raiders in Texas Tech Football Spring Game

Latest News

Stormcast Sunday
Some showers, storms Sunday but most will stay dry
KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Apr. 23
KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Apr. 23
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Apr. 23
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Apr. 23
Severe thunderstorm watch for Lubbock and the South Plains until 10 p.m. Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled as storms move out