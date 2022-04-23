Windy again today with a return of the dry air

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the South Plains today with strong winds, dry conditions in the forecast.

Red Flag Warning Saturday (KCBD)

A cold front has pushed through this morning bringing with it dryer air to the area. A bit cooler as well, highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Winds will be breezy to windy from the west between 15-30 mph, some gusts upwards of 35 mph possible. Not quite as windy as yesterday but expect to continue to see areas of blowing dust. And of course no burning throughout the day today.

Saturday planner (KCBD)

Staying dry across the South Plains today but a slim chance for light showers return tomorrow afternoon. This will be for the far southeastern portion of the KCBD viewing area with rain remaining off of the Caprock. A marginal risk for a severe storm or two for that area as well. A repeat of those rain chances overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Unfortunately Lubbock will miss out on this rain, yet again.

Cooler temperatures with a lighter breeze Sunday. A high of 77 degrees will finally put us close to our average temp for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine Sunday but winds may be a bit of a nuisance again.

