Woman from Post killed, child injured in Friday morning collision at US 84 & FM 211

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CORRECTION: The original report from Texas DPS said the child had died from her injuries, but hospital officials say she is alive and stable as of Saturday afternoon. DPS issued a corrected report Saturday at 4:25 p.m.

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Post has died after a Friday morning crash in Garza County. Her passenger, a 6-year-old girl, was injured but is said to be “alive and stable” at UMC.

The DPS report says 37-year-old Kimberly Meagan Craig died from their injuries after the collision that happened around 9 a.m. at US 84 and FM 211.

DPS tells us Craig and the girl were driving northbound on US 84 in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe while a 2020 Chevrolet pickup was in the center crossover at the intersection.

DPS says the driver of the pickup “failed to yield right of way at the cross-over and pulled onto US 84,” colliding with the Tahoe.

Kimberly Meagan Craig died on her way to the hospital. The child is being treated at UMC. The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is still underway.

