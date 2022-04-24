Local Listings
ECED hosting forum for Lubbock ISD board candidates on Monday, Apr. 25

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Provided by ECED

The Every Child Every Day advocacy group is hosting a public forum for Lubbock ISD candidates on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Mahon Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public, especially parents and Lubbock ISD teachers, are encouraged to attend.

All candidates were invited, however, each of the incumbent candidates, Beth Bridges, Ryan Curry, and Jason Ratliff declined.

All new candidates, Angelina Mojica and Dr. Brian Carr for the at-large position, Dr. Jason Rinaldo for District 3, and Bethany Luna for District 4 will be attending. Andy Wilkinson will be the moderator. Light refreshments will be made available.

The Every Child Every Day Advocacy group is a nonpartisan group that was created by parents and advocates on behalf of students, teachers, and the wider Lubbock ISD community.

We hope to promote communication, collaboration, and community to strengthen our public schools. Please go to our website at everychildeverydaylbk.org for more information or email us at info@everychildeverydaylbk.org.

