‘They’re going to remember this’: Families bond at KidsFish Event

By Patricia Perry
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Families were able to bond and sharpen their fishing skills at the Lions Club annual KidsFish event at Mackenzie Park on Saturday.

The event was free and open to the public. Any kids under the age of 17 were able to participate.

Volunteer Brian Penn continues to volunteer because he loves seeing the joy in these kids.

Lubbock Lions Club is all about Kidsfish today! Kidsfish number nine! We had a blast with our LBK community!!! ...

Posted by Lubbock Lions Kidsfish on Saturday, April 23, 2022

“It gives me a good feeling, you know? Come out here and seeing them be happy. Like these kids, one day they’re going to remember this,” Penn said.

As a game warden and a Lubbock Lions Club member, Mallory Linsey says it means a lot to her for people to get outside and in the community having fun. Her favorite thing though, is watching kids catch fish for the first time.

“There’s a warm fuzzy feeling when you see a kid catch their first fish,” Lindsey said.

For the parents, this was a memorable experience and a chance for them to spend some outdoor time with their children.

“We both work during the week and weekends is our family time,” Angelica Gonzales said..

Penn said the event was also able to teach these kids skills they will carry on into their future like leadership, responsibility, and independence.

Source: KCBD Video
