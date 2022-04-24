Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and got an infant to safety from a fire in a third-story apartment. (ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Florida climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire, the dramatic rescue captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby in diapers as flames shot from the apartment one floor above. He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The video posted online captures Puzynski telling the woman “hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. “Please, come get me,” she pleads afterward.

A deputy climbed the balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby as flames shot from the apartment. (WFTV, ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)

Firefighters using a ladder brought the mother and grandmother down from the third-floor apartment safely. They also evacuated other residents while responding to the fire at an apartment building in Orlando.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage with 24 units impacted.

The camera that recorded the infant’s rescue was attached to Puzynski’s vest, which he had taken off before climbing up the building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Woman from Post killed, child injured in Friday morning collision at US 84 & FM 211
LPD's Metro Unit responded to a shooting overnight Saturday at 74th St near Avenue S.
One dead in overnight shooting in South Lubbock
State Senator Charles Perry spoke with our Kase Wilbanks on Friday.
Texas State Constitution amendment proposals impacting property tax on May 7 ballot
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Rayshad Williams picked off the second pass of the Texas Tech Spring Game and raced 38 yards...
Team Matadors tops Team Red Raiders in Texas Tech Football Spring Game

Latest News

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Atlanta Police say five people, all between the ages of 15 and 19, were shot near Centennial...
5 shot in ‘altercation’ near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of...
Police investigating after NH couple found dead near hiking trail