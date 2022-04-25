Local Listings
1 in custody after Sunday night police chase

Paul Trevino is charged with evading arrest after leading an officer on a short chase Sunday...
Paul Trevino is charged with evading arrest after leading an officer on a short chase Sunday night.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man is in custody after a brief police chase on Sunday night.

While on patrol, an officer attempted a traffic stop for unreadable tags and a defective brake light at Marsha Sharp and Ave. U just after 9 p.m.

Police say the suspect, Paul Trevino, was not breaking the speed limit or driving recklessly, but it appeared he threw something out of the car at Marsha Sharp and Tech Parkway.

One man is in custody after a brief police chase on Sunday night.
One man is in custody after a brief police chase on Sunday night.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Trevino then turned off Marsha Sharp and continued west on 82nd Street. The officer tried a forcible stop just before the Frenship Football field. Trevino could be seen opening his door leading the officer to believe he was disposing of evidence while driving. The officer was able to forcibly stop Trevino in a cotton field.

Trevino was arrested and charged with evading arrest.

