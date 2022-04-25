Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Yarbrough stressed investigators are still working the case, but justice is a long way away.

“We are still collecting evidence. We have requested the video footage from Arby’s. We except to get that. We will have a district court hearing, then we will have circuit after that, between the two will come grand jury, then circuit court and depending on how backed up the court system is that could take eight months, that could take two years. We don’t know,” Yarbrough said.

Ryan Canon with Morris Bart confirmed the firm is representing the victim in the case. Canon said they filed a lawsuit in Jefferson County.

“We’re shocked by what happened and the outrageous conduct of Arby’s and the manager and employee. It’s certainly unfortunate,” Canon said.

Canon says they are now trying to get to the bottom of what happened in the drive thru. He tells us the victim will need additional medical treatment.

“We want to make sure and get the full story and hold those responsible for what happened responsible and to get full justice in this situation,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Canales, 24
One dead in overnight shooting in South Lubbock
Paul Trevino is charged with evading arrest after leading an officer on a short chase Sunday...
1 in custody after Sunday night police chase
Source: KCBD Video
Woman from Post killed, child injured in Friday morning collision at US 84 & FM 211
At the finish line for Mayor's Marathon 2022.
Pope says Mayor’s Marathon will continue
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

The video shows Alec Baldwin appearing to rehearse a scene where he draws a pistol from his...
RAW: Video shows Baldwin rehearsing scene with gun on 'Rust' set (no sound)
Lyoya was a 26-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle...
GRAPHIC: Police release name of officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
The parents of a 14-year-old who fell to his death from a drop-tower ride in Florida have sued...
Family of teen who died on Fla. amusement ride files lawsuit