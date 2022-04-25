Children’s Advocacy Center Go Blue Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time for all communities to come together and raise awareness on child abuse prevention.

Having a month dedicated to child abuse prevention creates an opportunity to rekindle our efforts within our social network to highlight the critical work that happens daily. To wrap up the month - the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains (CAC) wants to make sure the Lubbock Community does its best to highlight the significance of it.

The CAC will be launching the first “Go Blue” Week by partnering with local businesses in Lubbock to help get the word out. Staff and Volunteers of the CAC will be stationed at local businesses throughout this week handing out Blue Ribbons and “Go Blue” Bands.

Stop by the local businesses who are partnering with CAC to get your Blue Ribbon or “Go Blue” Bands this week and make sure and thank them for helping to highlight child abuse prevention:

Collision King 4913 S Loop 289, April 25th - 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Lubbock National Bank 4811 50th St, April 26th - 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Lubbock National Bank 4006 82nd Street, April 26th - 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Picoso’s 7611 Milwaukee Ave, April 27th - 11:45 am – 1:00 pm

Signature Stag, 7320 Milwaukee Ave # 700, April 28th – 2pm-3pm.

The center will close out Child Abuse Awareness Month with the annual 4GOLF event Friday 1– 4 at 4GOLF.

Lubbock county child abuse and neglect rates remain the one of the highest in the state with 12.7 victims per 1,000 children. The state average is 9.0. Lubbock County averaged three confirmed cases every day in 2021. The Children’s Advocacy Center provided 1,094 forensic interview services for child victims of alleged abuse. The center provided, at no charge, 2,560 trauma focused therapy sessions to help the children and their non-offending caregivers.

The Children’s Advocacy Center’s vision is Every Child, Every Service, Every Effort. We strive to ensure that we reach every child in need of our services. We strive to ensure that children who need it have access to the full array of our services. We strive to assure that every child receives the highest standard of care through the center.

For more information, contact Derek Danner executive director at 806-740-0251, or Leslie Cox, Board of Directors member ABCPRORODEO@gmail.com.

