Cool, breezy afternoon

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front that moved through this weekend will keep our temperatures below average for the start of the workweek.

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(KCBD)

Clear skies and cool temperatures this morning. A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon with highs around 10 degrees below average. Highs ranging from the mid-60s to lower 70s. A chilly breeze expected throughout the day as well with winds from the northeast between 15-20 mph, some gusts a bit stronger are possible.

Another cold night ahead of us with lows in the 30s and 40s, above freezing for most but creeping closer to that freezing mark to our northwest. Clear skies and a light breeze overnight.

overnight lows
overnight lows(KCBD)

Tuesday, a high of 73 with plenty of sunshine. Remaining dry through Tuesday but a slim chance for light showers on Wednesday. Gradually warming up by the end of the workweek with highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

