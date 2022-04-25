Cool temps to start the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy front rolled through the South Plains early today and now we’ll experience some chilly morning lows over the area.

Lubbock will drop to near the current record of 35 degrees, Tuesday morning. I don’t expect a freeze here, but for viewers in the north and northwest regions should protect young plants from the cold temps.

By tomorrow afternoon, with breezy southeast winds it will be warmer than Monday, but still below normal for this time of year. The normal high would be 78 degrees and I’m going for a high in the low 70s.

It should be a pleasant day with sunshine, just a chilly start to the morning for Lubbock.

Wednesday brings clouds and a slight chance for some evening showers or thundershowers that could extend into Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon it will be back around 90 degrees and Friday will bring gusty winds, elevated fire danger and highs also in the low 90s.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.