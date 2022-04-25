Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cool temps to start the week

By John Robison
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy front rolled through the South Plains early today and now we’ll experience some chilly morning lows over the area.

Lubbock will drop to near the current record of 35 degrees, Tuesday morning. I don’t expect a freeze here, but for viewers in the north and northwest regions should protect young plants from the cold temps.

By tomorrow afternoon, with breezy southeast winds it will be warmer than Monday, but still below normal for this time of year. The normal high would be 78 degrees and I’m going for a high in the low 70s.

It should be a pleasant day with sunshine, just a chilly start to the morning for Lubbock.

Wednesday brings clouds and a slight chance for some evening showers or thundershowers that could extend into Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon it will be back around 90 degrees and Friday will bring gusty winds, elevated fire danger and highs also in the low 90s.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Canales, 24
One dead in overnight shooting in South Lubbock
Paul Trevino is charged with evading arrest after leading an officer on a short chase Sunday...
1 in custody after Sunday night police chase
Source: KCBD Video
Woman from Post killed, child injured in Friday morning collision at US 84 & FM 211
At the finish line for Mayor's Marathon 2022.
Pope says Mayor’s Marathon will continue
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Monday forecast
Cool, breezy afternoon
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 04/25/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, April 25
KCBD News at 10 forecast - 04/25/2022
KCBD News at 10 forecast - 04/25/2022
KCBD News at 6 forecast - 04/25/2022
KCBD News at 6 forecast - 04/25/2022