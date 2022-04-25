Cooler start to week, still dry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you looked over the southeastern horizon late Sunday, there were a few thunderheads visible. Problem is you had to look real closely because these were south of I-20, nowhere near here. We desperately need rain. And this is the case for much of Texas, so at least other areas are getting rain.

And to show just how dry it is, the National Weather Service Lubbock office points out that, at the official observation site at Lubbock International, we are actually running behind 2011 on precipitation. Not good.

Precipitation has been largely absent from the Lubbock area so far in 2022. If we don't get rain this week, we'll reach two unpleasant records. 1st, we'll tie 2011 for the driest April on record. And 2nd, it will be the driest January to April period on record. #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/MthxGokL1H — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) April 24, 2022

That said, the fact that it has been raining, at least some, elsewhere in Texas shows things are at least a little bit better than that terrible year. But, for now, our forecast remains dry.

With dry air in place, it’ll be a cooler start tomorrow morning, low near 40 in Lubbock.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Monday, April 25. (KCBD)

The afternoon will be mainly sunny, just a few high clouds. The NE wind will be breezy at times, above 20mph. High temp near 68, which is 10 degrees below what’s typical for this time of year.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Monday, April 25. (KCBD)

It’ll be even cooler Tuesday morning, upper 30s in Lubbock, with mid to lower 30s over the NW part of our area.

The second half of the week will turn hot again, 90s with lots of wind Thursday and Friday. While there are a few real small signals for rain here over the next week, none of it is promising. And, like we’ve seen last few months, we are so deep in this drought that even when there are signs of some rain, we don’t buy into it much. As the saying goes, it takes rain to make rain.

But a good sign for at least the southeastern half of the state is rain next few days, which in some spots will be heavy. Below is rain projected this week. Hopefully it won’t be long before the pattern changes enough for us to get some rain.

Forecast rainfall this week across Texas. (KCBD)

Brooklinn will have the next forecast update here Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.