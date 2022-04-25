Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting begins today for May 7 election

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting continues through May 3

Last day to register for Texas primary runoff elections

Winners will advance to the general election in November

Early voting for the run offs begins May 16

Election day is May 24

Police chase ends with 1 in custody

An officer tried to stop a vehicle at Marsha Sharp and Ave. U when the driver sped off through Lubbock

It ended at 82nd and CR 1300, west of Frenship High School

