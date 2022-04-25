Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting begins today for May 7 election

  • Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Early voting continues through May 3
  • If you live in Lubbock County, click here to see your sample ballot.

Last day to register for Texas primary runoff elections

  • Winners will advance to the general election in November
  • Early voting for the run offs begins May 16
  • Election day is May 24

Police chase ends with 1 in custody

An officer tried to stop a vehicle at Marsha Sharp and Ave. U when the driver sped off through Lubbock

It ended at 82nd and CR 1300, west of Frenship High School

Details here: 1 in custody after Sunday night police chase

