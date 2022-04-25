Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Early voting begins today for May 7 election
- Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Early voting continues through May 3
- If you live in Lubbock County, click here to see your sample ballot.
Last day to register for Texas primary runoff elections
- Winners will advance to the general election in November
- Early voting for the run offs begins May 16
- Election day is May 24
Police chase ends with 1 in custody
An officer tried to stop a vehicle at Marsha Sharp and Ave. U when the driver sped off through Lubbock
It ended at 82nd and CR 1300, west of Frenship High School
Details here: 1 in custody after Sunday night police chase
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.