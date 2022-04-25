Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McDude

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McDude, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit-shepherd mix.

McDude is a sweet, goofy boy. He gets along well with other dogs and likes to play. McDude is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. So please go meet this young boy, he’s anxious for a forever home. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Octavius

