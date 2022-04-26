Local Listings
Book vending machine spurs excitement for reading at Crestview Elementary

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students at one Frenship ISD elementary school now have another reason to get excited about reading. Crestview Elementary’s new book vending machine arrived just in time for School Library Appreciation Month.

The vending machine is just like the ones used for snacks or drinks, but it’s full of books instead. One token allows students to choose a book and take it home. Each classroom teacher sets goals for their students to earn a token, like finishing a chapter book, branching out to a new series or reading more nonfiction.

“When the students meet their goal, they get their name in the drawing bucket, and so one student from each classroom, each six weeks, will earn a token to the book vending machine,” Library media specialist Haley Beardemphl said.

The vending machine is stocked with books for all elementary reading levels. Beardemphl says it serves as an incentive to help more students fall in love with reading.

“There are students who love to read and read all day every day. You can’t take the book out of their hands. But then there are those students who are reluctant to read, as well. And so, we hope that this will be an encouragement to both those kids, that you know, rewarding them for their reading success,” she said.

Third grader Avery Mahan knows just how important reading is.

“Whenever you grow up it’s a very important skill,” she said.

Mahan chose a book from the vending machine, saying it makes reading more fun.

“Because it’s something to work for and you get the privilege to get that. I got ‘All About Hurricanes.’ I really kind of like reading about natural disasters and learning about them,” Mahan said.

Crestview Elementary school has been focused on promoting literacy this year. This school year, its library circulated more than 21,000 books.

“Reading helps you cook, you know reading the recipes. It helps you drive. You’ve got to read the signs. And reading is just a skill that takes you so far in life, whether you go to college or trade school, or anything it’s, reading is everything,” Beardemphl said.

The Frenship Foundation for Leadership, the Crestview PTA, students and their families helped fund the book vending machine. A few other Frenship elementary schools are already looking for machines to add to their hallways.

