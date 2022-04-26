Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver allegedly racing crashes into school bus

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of them were severely injured. (KOAT, Albuquerque PD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Gray News) - Newly released video from the Albuquerque Police Department shows the terrifying moment a school bus was hit by a driver who investigators said was racing another car.

It happened Feb. 23 in southwest Albuquerque, New Mexico, at about 4 p.m., according to KOAT.

They reported the bus driver told police he was on his normal route when the bus was struck at an intersection.

The video shows the moment of impact, as students from George Sanchez Middle were thrown about inside the bus.

Those nearby ran to help as the students began to climb out of the bus.

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Seven children were taken to the hospital, KOAT reported. Two of them were severely injured.

In the video, police officers and bystanders can be heard attempting to comfort the students, including one with a broken leg.

Police said witnesses reported the driver of the Mustang, identified as Mario Perez, was racing another car at the time of the crash and said he admitted to driving fast.

Investigators believe Perez was going faster than 110 mph at one point.

When he hit the bus, police said he was going about 65 to 80 mph, causing the bus to fall to its side.

Perez has been charged with two counts of great bodily harm with a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KOAT via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed...
One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency
100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Latest News

FILE - A Mexican soldier patrols the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas...
Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of...
Lubbock man indicted, charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child over 5 years
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
What Musk's deal with Twitter really means for users?