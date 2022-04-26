Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years old.(KARE)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/KARE) – Call him young Sheldon.

A 13-year-old whiz kid in Minnesota is about to graduate college.

Elliott Tanner is getting his Bachelor of Science in physics in May from the University of Minnesota. He minored in math.

Elliott’s mom says he started reading, without being taught, and doing math at age three.

He started community college at age nine and earned an associate’s degree two years later.

In a 2019 interview, he said he wants to understand the deepest secrets of the universe.

Now that he’s finished his undergrad, Elliott is continuing on at U of M, where he starts a PhD program in the fall.

He didn’t get financial aid or a tuition waiver, so friends and family are raising money for his tuition.

Elliott wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist, and hopes to become a professor at U of M.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Canales, 24
One dead in overnight shooting in South Lubbock
Paul Trevino is charged with evading arrest after leading an officer on a short chase Sunday...
1 in custody after Sunday night police chase
Source: KCBD Video
Woman from Post killed, child injured in Friday morning collision at US 84 & FM 211
At the finish line for Mayor's Marathon 2022.
Pope says Mayor’s Marathon will continue
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

The video shows Alec Baldwin appearing to rehearse a scene where he draws a pistol from his...
RAW: Video shows Baldwin rehearsing scene with gun on 'Rust' set (no sound)
Lyoya was a 26-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle...
GRAPHIC: Police release name of officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
The parents of a 14-year-old who fell to his death from a drop-tower ride in Florida have sued...
Family of teen who died on Fla. amusement ride files lawsuit