Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic hosting Community Job Fair

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic are looking for clinical positions in the ambulatory clinics in Texas and New Mexico.

On Wednesday, April 27, Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic will host a job fair at the CMG Administration Building, 2215 Nashville Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No experience is needed for some positions and medical training will be provided for entry level roles.

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site. Interviews will take place during this time and job offers may be made to applicants who meet various job criteria.

Available positions include:

  • Billings and Collection Representative
  • Claims Processing and Billing Representative
  • Payment Posting and Credit Representative
  • Clinical Radiology Technician
  • Patient Access Representative
  • Certified Medical Assistant
  • Clinical Licensed Vocational Nurses
  • Clinical Registered Nurse
  • Exercise Physiologist
  • Phlebotomist

Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and visitors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

For more information about the Job Fair, contact Lauren Jackson at (806) 939-5777. To see all Covenant Health job opportunities, visit www.covenanthealth.jobs.

