Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Early voting underway
- Early voting continues for the May 7 city and school board elections
- Early voting runs through May 3
- Find your polling locations and sample ballots here
SCOTUS to hear ‘Biden v. Texas’ Tuesday over ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
- The policy required asylum seekers to wait for their hearing in Mexico
- Texas and Missouri sued after President Biden reversed the policy
- Follow the latest developments here: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
Elon Musk reaches $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
- If approved, he would take the social media giant private
- Musk said he would use Twitter as a platform for free speech
- Read more here: Can Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain
