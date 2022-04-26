Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting underway

SCOTUS to hear ‘Biden v. Texas’ Tuesday over ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The policy required asylum seekers to wait for their hearing in Mexico

Texas and Missouri sued after President Biden reversed the policy

Elon Musk reaches $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

If approved, he would take the social media giant private

Musk said he would use Twitter as a platform for free speech

