Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting underway

SCOTUS to hear ‘Biden v. Texas’ Tuesday over ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Elon Musk reaches $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

