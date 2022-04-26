Local Listings
NRHC to host cowboy documentary screening at Alamo Drafthouse

Film Co-Director John Langmore to make live appearance at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Lubbock to...
Film Co-Director John Langmore to make live appearance at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Lubbock to promote cowboy documentary
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and the National Ranching Heritage Center will host a special screening by author, photographer and co-director John Langmore on Saturday, April 30th at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Lubbock at 7pm. John Welch, the long-time manager of Spade Ranches, will moderate the panel after the screening. Iconic Texas rancher Tom Moorhouse will also participate.

Co-Director John Langmore will present a moderated Q&A after the screening, alongside the museum. Proceeds from the screening will support the Ranching Heritage Museum. John is the co-director/producer of the award-winning feature length documentary film, Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait. Told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, “COWBOYS -A Documentary Portrait” lets viewers ride alongside modern working cowboys on some of America’s largest and most remote cattle ranches. The movie documents the lives of the men and women working on these “big outfit” ranches -some over one million acres -which still hire full crews of horseback cowboys.

Narrated through first-hand accounts from the cowboys themselves, the story is steeped in authenticity and explores the rewards and hardships of a celebrated but misunderstood way of life, including the challenges that lie ahead for the cowboys critical to providing the world’s supply of beef.

John Langmore is an Austin, Texas, based photographer pursuing long-term personal projects. His first book, Open Range: America’s Big-Outfit Cowboy (Twin Palms Publishers 2018), is the result of more than six years photographing on fourteen of the country’s largest ranches. John’s second book, Fault Lines: portraits of East Austin (Trinity University Press 2019), documents the rapidly disappearing communities of old East Austin. John is the co-director/producer of the award-winning feature length documentary film, Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait. Langmore will be signing copies of his book Open Range at the screening.

For more information, go to: www.drafthouse.com/lubbockOr contact Robert Saucedo: 832-722-2869rsaucedo@ttv-alamo.com

