One Class at a Time: William C. McCool Academy teacher, Children’s Home of Lubbock awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - William C. McCool Academy teacher Matthew Santos is the eighth 2021-2022 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“It’s a huge blessing,” Santos said. “I would never expect to receive this. I watch the [segment] on the news, because I watch the news every day, so to see that myself getting this, it’s just a blessing. I’m super excited that someone nominated me. I don’t know who but I’m excited that someone did.”

Santos is in his first year as the 7th grade math teacher at the Lubbock ISD school. He told KCBD he was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was in the fourth grade and the support he received from his teachers inspired him to become an educator.

“For me, it’s one of those things I can do to push back to my kids and tell them, you know what, I’m going to be that person in your corner, I want to push you, I want to make sure you’re not going to give up even when times get hard,” Santos said.

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will receive $500. Santos chose the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

“I love what their mission stands for,” Santos said. “I had a great home to go back to and to experience and I know not every child is blessed that way. If I can find a way to push it back into the community and pay it forward, I want find a way to help out. That’s why I wanted to choose them as my $500 recipient.”

Luke Mason, the Special Events Coordinator for the Children’s Home, said the funds will go toward the replacement of old vans used for transportation.

“It means a lot for people like Matt Santos stepping in, stepping up from the Children’s Home of Lubbock,” Mason said. “He may not know all of our stories, but a lot of people don’t and they’re the true heroes. Our workers are great at what they do but the true heroes are the people who step in and give financially, give time, give prayers.”

Mason invites anyone to call the Children’s Home to learn more about its mission and take a tour of the campus.

“You’re the hands and feet,” Mason said. “We need people to volunteer. We need people to give financially. We need people praying. It just it takes a community.”

Mr. Santos hopes to make a difference in the lives of his students, even if it’s just to boost their spirit.

“I’m going to teach them and make sure they are getting that education,” Santos said. “If they don’t walk out of my classroom with something new they learn, they walk out of my classroom in a better mood and a happy way to continue their day.”

