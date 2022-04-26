One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed through a metal fence and struck a tree on Woodrow Road, Monday night.

According to DPS, 33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook was driving a 2021 Hyundai Palisade southbound on Frankford Avenue, just before 11:30 p.m.

DPS reports Cook disregarded a stop sign at Frankford Avenue and Woodrow Road, passing through a ditch, striking a fence and a tree before coming to a rest.

DPS could not confirm if Cook was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She died on scene as a result of her injuries.

