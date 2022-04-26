Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency

James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.

James Darrell Walker was included on the White House clemency recipient list. On August, 21, 2006 Walker was sentenced to 327 months in prison with five years of supervised release. He was charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

His sentenced was later reduced to 262 months. Walker’s sentence is set to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder of his time to be served in home confinement. His five-year term of supervised release will remain in effect.

The list also included several others from Amarillo and the Permian Basin.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed...
One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree
100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Latest News

A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of...
Lubbock man indicted, charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child over 5 years
Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening over the South Plains.
Chance for isolated showers, storms Wednesday evening
Children’s Advocacy Center holding Stand Up 4ORE Kids Golf Event
At a time Texas Roadhouse would typically be closed, doors were open Wednesday as...
UMC, KCBD host lunch at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for CMN
Noon Notebook: The Outside In Festival coming to Lubbock
Noon Notebook: Outside In Festival