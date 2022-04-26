President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.

James Darrell Walker was included on the White House clemency recipient list. On August, 21, 2006 Walker was sentenced to 327 months in prison with five years of supervised release. He was charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

His sentenced was later reduced to 262 months. Walker’s sentence is set to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder of his time to be served in home confinement. His five-year term of supervised release will remain in effect.

The list also included several others from Amarillo and the Permian Basin.

