Quiet today but an isolated severe storm possible tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry through the day today but a marginal risk for a severe storm for the northwester portion of our viewing area tomorrow afternoon.

Stormcast (KCBD)

A cooler start to the day today with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. But a bit of a warmer afternoon on tap. Sunny skies and a breeze from the southeast around 15 mph will lead to high temperatures in the 70s today. Some cloud cover will begin to develop and move in with some upper-level moisture late afternoon as a low pressure system moves closer to our north.

Clouds and southerly breezes will keep us warmer overnight tonight. Lows in the 40s across the area.

Warmer tomorrow afternoon. A high of 79 degrees, decreasing clouds heading into the afternoon and a chance for an isolated storm. This activity will be mainly focused to the northwestern portion of the South Plains, will storms firing up along the New Mexico state line and pushing northeast. Any one location has about a 10% chance for a storm, so most of us will stay dry.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Beyond that, we dry things out and see a big jump in temps with highs in the 90s Thursday and Friday. With drier air and warm conditions, we will see the return of fire concerns across the entire area.

