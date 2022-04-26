Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Quiet today but an isolated severe storm possible tomorrow

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry through the day today but a marginal risk for a severe storm for the northwester portion of our viewing area tomorrow afternoon.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

A cooler start to the day today with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. But a bit of a warmer afternoon on tap. Sunny skies and a breeze from the southeast around 15 mph will lead to high temperatures in the 70s today. Some cloud cover will begin to develop and move in with some upper-level moisture late afternoon as a low pressure system moves closer to our north.

Clouds and southerly breezes will keep us warmer overnight tonight. Lows in the 40s across the area.

Warmer tomorrow afternoon. A high of 79 degrees, decreasing clouds heading into the afternoon and a chance for an isolated storm. This activity will be mainly focused to the northwestern portion of the South Plains, will storms firing up along the New Mexico state line and pushing northeast. Any one location has about a 10% chance for a storm, so most of us will stay dry.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Beyond that, we dry things out and see a big jump in temps with highs in the 90s Thursday and Friday. With drier air and warm conditions, we will see the return of fire concerns across the entire area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed...
One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency
100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Latest News

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening over the South Plains.
Chance for isolated showers, storms Wednesday evening
Rain chances
Isolated storms possible Wednesday afternoon
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, April 27
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, April 27
Daybreak Today Weather - 04/27/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, April 27
Wednesday bringing a moisture increase, chance for showers
Wednesday bringing a moisture increase, chance for showers